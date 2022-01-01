Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 15 2021 or MacBook Air (M2, 2022) – what's better?

48 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
VS
63 out of 100
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Apple M2
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 and Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (101.4 vs 127.6 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 15 2021
vs
MacBook Air (M2, 2022)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches		 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm
11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~82%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Passive
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 -
Noise level 43.9 dB -

Display

Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1495:1 -
sRGB color space 63.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% -
Response time 42 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M2 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MateBook D 15 2021
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113%
3 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB -
Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz
Type DDR4 LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes -

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 84.2 dB -
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

