You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 256GB 512GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 62-85% higher FPS

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 63% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 52.6 against 42 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

60% sharper screen – 225 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 21% more compact case (101.4 vs 127.6 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm

14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~82% Side bezels 6.2 mm 5.6 mm Colors Silver, Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 43.9 dB -

Display 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1664 Size 15.6 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1495:1 - sRGB color space 63.4% - Adobe RGB profile 43.7% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% - Response time 42 ms - Max. brightness MateBook D 15 2021 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 42 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook D 15 2021 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3200 MHz 5200 MHz Type DDR4 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 84.2 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 3x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.