Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 vs ASUS VivoBook 15 M513

48 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
VS
44 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1080
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 and ASUS VivoBook 15 M513 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook 15 M513
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 15 2021
vs
VivoBook 15 M513

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.6 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.73 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 43.9 dB 43 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1495:1 -
sRGB color space 63.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 43.7% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% -
Response time 42 ms -
Max. brightness
MateBook D 15 2021 +20%
300 nits
VivoBook 15 M513
250 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
MateBook D 15 2021 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
VivoBook 15 M513
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB 76.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 10.5 x 7.2 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
