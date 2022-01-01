Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 vs Dell Latitude 5530
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
- 41% sharper screen – 141 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 36% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 220 nits
Advantages of the Dell Latitude 5530
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
- Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
- Better webcam recording quality
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Case
|Weight
|1.56 kg (3.44 lbs)
|1.59 kg (3.51 lbs)
|Dimensions
|357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches
|357.9 x 233.3 x 20.77-22.15 mm
14.09 x 9.19 x 0.82-0.87 inches
|Area
|823 cm2 (127.5 inches2)
|835 cm2 (129.5 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~81.6%
|~80.4%
|Side bezels
|6.2 mm
|6.3 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level
|43.9 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|15.6 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TN LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|141 ppi
|100 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:9
|16:9
|Resolution
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|1366 x 768 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Contrast
|1495:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|63.4%
|-
|Adobe RGB profile
|43.7%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|42.3%
|-
|Response time
|42 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|-
|Fast charging
|Yes
|-
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|-
|Charging port position
|Left
|-
|Charge power
|65 W
|60 / 65 / 90 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|200 gramm
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|8
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|10 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics (64EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1289
Latitude 5530 +11%
1433
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook D 15 2021 +10%
4224
3845
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1325
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
4912
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|DDR4
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|3.2 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|896
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|56
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|1x4 GB
|Clock
|3200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|DDR4
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x256 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Loudness
|84.2 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Optional
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|Yes
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
