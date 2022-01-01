Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 15 2021 or MateBook 16 (2021) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 vs MateBook 16 (2021)

48 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
VS
54 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 and MateBook 16 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 15 2021
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
  • Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (127.6 vs 138.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~100%) battery – 84 against 42 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 15 2021
vs
MateBook 16 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.56 kg (3.44 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 357.8 x 229.9 x 16.9 mm
14.09 x 9.05 x 0.67 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 823 cm2 (127.5 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~81.6% ~85.2%
Side bezels 6.2 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 43.9 dB 42.4 dB

Display

Size 15.6 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 3:2
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1495:1 1500:1
sRGB color space 63.4% 94.9%
Adobe RGB profile 43.7% 65.1%
DCI-P3 color gamut 42.3% 63.1%
Response time 42 ms 34 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 200 gramm 482 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type DDR4 DDR4
Memory speed 3.2 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7
GPU performance
MateBook D 15 2021 +27%
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 16 (2021)
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3200 MHz 3200 MHz
Type DDR4 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 84.2 dB 86 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 3x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 14.1 x 9.1 cm
Windows Precision Yes Yes
