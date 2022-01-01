Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or Aspire 3 (A315-58) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)

52 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
38 out of 100
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 0
  • Around 3.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~67%) battery – 60 against 36 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Backlit keyboard
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 200 nits
  • 42% sharper screen – 142 versus 100 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Acer Aspire 3 (A315-58)
  • Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
Aspire 3 (A315-58)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm
14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~77.5%
Side bezels 6 mm 9 mm
Colors Gray Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 100 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 96.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% -
Max. brightness
MateBook D 16 2022 +50%
300 nits
Aspire 3 (A315-58)
200 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 8 2
Threads 12 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
Aspire 3 (A315-58) +124%
1.879 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x128 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76 dB -
Microphones 2 1

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 No
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes No
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

