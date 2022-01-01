You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H Apple M2 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~14%) battery – 60 against 52.6 watt-hours Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022) Can run popular games at about 141-193% higher FPS

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 460 grams less (around 1.01 lbs)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

58% sharper screen – 225 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (101.4 vs 137.5 square inches)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.24 kg (2.73 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 304.1 x 215 x 11.3 mm

11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 654 cm2 (101.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82% Side bezels 6 mm 5.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Number of fans 1 - Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1664 Size 16 inches 13.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 225 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1664 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 96.4% - Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% - Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 52.6 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 30 / 35 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 5.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS MacBook Air (M2, 2022) +257% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x4 GB - Clock 3733 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.