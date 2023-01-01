Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

51 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
55 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
  • Can run popular games at about 325-443% higher FPS
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 18.9-19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.74-0.78 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.3%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.8 dB 48.3 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 99.9%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 grams 450 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) +590%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76 dB 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 7.5 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) or Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
2. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
3. Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 or Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
4. Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) or Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
5. Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) or Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
6. Asus Vivobook Pro 14 OLED (M3401) or Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
7. Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) or Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (M3500) and Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский