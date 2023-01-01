You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs) Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the ASUS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) Can run popular games at about 652-890% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 652-890% higher FPS Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 44% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits 49% sharper screen – 212 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 355.4 x 239.8 x 20.9 mm

13.99 x 9.44 x 0.82 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 852 cm2 (132.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~78.7% Side bezels 6 mm 5 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1620 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 212 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1620 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 96.4% - Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 10.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 192 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~12-14 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 3840 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 120 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS Vivobook Pro 15X OLED (12th Gen Intel) +1186% 10.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 12.8 x 7.3 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.