Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

51 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
77 out of 100
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
Intel Core i9 13980HX
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Easier to carry: weighs 300 grams less (around 0.66 lbs)
Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 1156-1577% higher FPS
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 3.2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 90 against 60 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)
  • 66% sharper screen – 236 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 355 x 249 x 22.9 mm
13.98 x 9.8 x 0.9 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 884 cm2 (137 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~84%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 145°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 3
Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 236 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3200 x 2000 pixels
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 96.4% -
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 2.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 24 (8P + 16E)
Threads 12 32
L3 Cache 12 MB 36 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 120 W
Nvidia Optimus - MUX
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 18.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 4608
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 144
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 48
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness 76 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (15.6") or MateBook D 16 2022
2. MagicBook 16 (2022) or MateBook D 16 2022
3. XPS 15 9520 (2022) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
4. Vivobook Pro 16X OLED or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
5. MacBook Pro 14 (2023) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
6. ROG Zephyrus M16 (2023) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
7. Zenbook 14X OLED (UX3404, 2023) or VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023)
Compare other laptops (510+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of ASUS VivoBook Pro 16X 3D OLED (K6604, 2023) and Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский