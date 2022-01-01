You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 60 against 50 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface Advantages of the ASUS VivoBook S15 S533 Can run popular games at about 68-93% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.8 kg (3.97 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 359.8 x 233.8 x 16.1 mm

14.17 x 9.2 x 0.63 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 841 cm2 (130.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~79.8% Side bezels 6 mm 7.2 mm Colors Gray White, Black, Green, Red Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.8 dB 41.6 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 Size 16 inches 15.6 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 563:1 sRGB color space 96.4% 58.5% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 40.3% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 39% Response time - 33 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits VivoBook S15 S533 300 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 50 Wh Voltage - 11.55 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 194 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce MX350 2GB TGP 15 W 27 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 14 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1354 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1468 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.879 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR5 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~7 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 16 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS VivoBook S15 S533 +124% 1.879 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76 dB 79.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.