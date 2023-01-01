Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

52 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
61 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Easier to carry: weighs 350 grams less (around 0.77 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7620
  • Can run popular games at about 347-473% higher FPS
  • Around 27% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.05 kg (4.52 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 356.7 x 251.9 x 16.95-18.99 mm
14.04 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.75 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 6 mm
Colors Gray Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.8 dB 49.4 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 13.2 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 501 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 (4P + 4E) 6
Threads 12 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics 770
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7620 +631%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness 76 dB 87.8 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
