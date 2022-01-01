You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Battery 60 Wh - 56 Wh 97 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 470 grams less (around 1.04 lbs)

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Dell Precision 5770 Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.17 kg (4.78 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 374.48 x 248.08 x 13.15-19.54 mm

14.74 x 9.77 x 0.52-0.77 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 929 cm2 (144 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~90.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.1 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 17 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 133 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 96.4% - Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits Precision 5770 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 56 Wh 97 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm -

CPU CPU name Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 12600H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i7 12800H Intel Core i9 12900H Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.7 GHz Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz Cores 8 12 Threads 12 16 L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) MateBook D 16 2022 1619 Precision 5770 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) MateBook D 16 2022 8153 Precision 5770 n/a

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR5 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 20 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS Precision 5770 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-CG Speakers 2.0 2.2 Power - 4x2W Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 4x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 14.9 x 8.9 cm Windows Precision Yes Yes

