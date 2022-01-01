You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Battery 60 Wh - 68 Wh 95 Wh CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 11500H Intel Core i7 11600H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i7 11850H Intel Core i9 11950H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1310 grams less (around 2.89 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 7-10% higher FPS

Better webcam recording quality

Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (137.5 vs 163.4 square inches) Advantages of the Dell Precision 7760 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 68 against 60 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 128GB)

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 3.01 kg (6.64 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 400 x 263.6 x 25.9-28.6 mm

15.75 x 10.38 x 1.02-1.13 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1054 cm2 (163.5 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~78.2% Side bezels 6 mm 8.5 mm Colors Gray Black, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 16 inches 17.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 600:1 sRGB color space 96.4% - Adobe RGB profile 68.3% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% - Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits Precision 7760 +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 68 Wh 95 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Bottom Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (32 EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1450 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 0.742 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 256 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 16 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 8 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 +13% 0.84 TFLOPS Precision 7760 0.742 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB 128GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 4 Max. ram size - 128 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 4 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3204 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No 1x v1.4 VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.65 mm Touchpad Size - 10.5 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

