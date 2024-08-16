Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or Precision 7770 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Dell Precision 7770

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
64 out of 100
Dell Precision 7770
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Dell Precision 7770
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Dell Precision 7770 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 1320 grams less (around 2.91 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Much smaller footprint: 16% more compact case (137.5 vs 163.5 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell Precision 7770
  • Can run popular games at about 1045-1425% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 83 against 60 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 2GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
Precision 7770

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 3.02 kg (6.66 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 398 x 265.02 x 25.9-26.7 mm
15.67 x 10.43 x 1.02-1.05 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 1055 cm2 (163.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~78.2%
Side bezels 6 mm 7.5 mm
Colors Gray Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display

Size 16 inches 17.3 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 127 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:9
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 99%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook D 16 2022
300 nits
Precision 7770 +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.55 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No -
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 180 / 240 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.6 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel UHD Graphics (32EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz -
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 16.8-24.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~16 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 7424
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 232
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 96
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
Precision 7770 +1900%
16.8-24.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x16 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 2 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 4
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC711-VD
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Loudness 76 dB -
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

