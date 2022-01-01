Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2022 or XPS 15 9520 (2022) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
VS
63 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
Battery 60 Wh
CPU
GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 and Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 140 grams less (around 0.31 lbs)
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
  • Can run popular games at about 273-372% higher FPS
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (122.8 vs 137.5 square inches)
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2022
vs
XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 344.4 x 230.1 x 18.5 mm
13.56 x 9.06 x 0.73 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 792 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~89%
Side bezels 6 mm 4.2 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No -
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 39.8 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 15.6 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No -
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 96.4% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 68.3% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% -
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook D 16 2022
300 nits
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +67%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 429 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.0 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.4 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 8 12
Threads 12 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (48EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 40 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 938 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1223 MHz
FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 5.01 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 384 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 40
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2022
0.84 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9520 (2022) +496%
5.01 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Loudness 76 dB 83.1 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020) vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
2. Dell XPS 17 9720 (2022) vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
3. Huawei MateBook D 15 2021 vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
4. Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 7 (16″ Intel) vs Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
6. Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
7. Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
8. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 GA402 (2022) vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. Dell Precision 5570 vs Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9520 (2022) and Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский