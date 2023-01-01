Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 vs Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023)
- Can run popular games at about 927-1265% higher FPS
- Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 88 against 60 watt-hours
- 99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|2.1 kg (4.63 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
|354 x 255 x 18-22 mm
13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|903 cm2 (140 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82.2%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|4.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|180°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|39.8 dB
|-
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|283 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|3840 x 2400 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Glossy
|Contrast
|1200:1
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|96.4%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|68.3%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|66.2%
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Right, Bottom
|Charge power
|65 W
|240 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|181 grams
|-
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.4 GHz
|5 GHz
|Cores
|8 (4P + 4E)
|14 (6P + 8E)
|Threads
|12
|20
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|24 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics (48EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1620
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +11%
1794
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
8256
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +54%
12710
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1546
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +21%
1871
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
9945
Aero 16 OLED (2023) +72%
17127
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|105 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|4 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|-
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|15 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|~16 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|384
|3072
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|24
|96
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|12
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|76 dB
|-
|Microphones
|2
|1
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|3x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.7 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
