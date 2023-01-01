You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 400 grams less (around 0.88 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio Advantages of the Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED (2023) Can run popular games at about 927-1265% higher FPS

Around 72% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2

Features a much bigger (~47%) battery – 88 against 60 watt-hours

99% sharper screen – 283 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)

Provides 100% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.1 kg (4.63 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 354 x 255 x 18-22 mm

13.94 x 10.04 x 0.71-0.87 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 903 cm2 (140 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.2% Side bezels 6 mm 4.7 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 180° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.8 dB -

Display 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16 inches Type IPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 283 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 3840 x 2400 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1000000:1 sRGB color space 96.4% 100% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% 100% Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits Aero 16 OLED (2023) +100% 600 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 88 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right, Bottom Charge power 65 W 240 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 105 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 4 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz - GPU boost clock 1100 MHz - FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 15 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~16 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 3072 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 96 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS Aero 16 OLED (2023) +1686% 15 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.7 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

