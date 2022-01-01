You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i7 12700H - Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i9 12900H GPU Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 - Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB RAM - 8GB 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2022 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the HP ENVY 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Can run popular games at about 172-234% higher FPS

Features a much bigger (~38%) battery – 83 against 60 watt-hours

Around 24% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB)

32% sharper screen – 188 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.32 kg (5.12 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 357.37 x 251.7 x 19.8 mm

14.07 x 9.91 x 0.78 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 900 cm2 (139.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~83.5% Side bezels 6 mm 5.3 mm Colors Gray Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level 39.8 dB 51.4 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 (Non-Touch) 2560 x 1600 (Touch) 3840 x 2400 Size 16 inches 16.1 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 188 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 96.4% 1000% Adobe RGB profile 68.3% - DCI-P3 color gamut 66.2% - Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2022 300 nits ENVY 16 (2022) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 83 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 150 W Weigh of AC adapter 181 gramm 663 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 3060 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W - Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1550 MHz FLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 384 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 24 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 12 32 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2022 0.84 TFLOPS ENVY 16 (2022) +312% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 32 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.2 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness 76 dB 84.4 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.5 x 8.0 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

