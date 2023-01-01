Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2023 or Swift X (SFX14-71G) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)

55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
VS
67 out of 100
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 and Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
  • Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours
  • 46% sharper screen – 208 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.1 vs 137.5 square inches)

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2023
vs
Swift X (SFX14-71G)

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.8%
Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Gray
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display

Size 16 inches 14.5 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 208 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No Yes
Screen space comparison
MateBook D 16 2023
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~21% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 98%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 83%
Max. brightness
MateBook D 16 2023
300 nits
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +33%
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W
Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 355 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2023
1.41 TFLOPS
Swift X (SFX14-71G) +311%
5.8 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Loudness - 77.6 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 12.6 x 7.8 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Swift 5 (SF514-56) and Swift X (SFX14-71G)
2. XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Swift X (SFX14-71G)
3. Swift X (SFX14-51G) and Swift X (SFX14-71G)
4. Swift 14 - SF14-71T and Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5. MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022) and Swift X (SFX14-71G)
6. Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and MateBook D 16 2023
7. MateBook D 16 2022 and MateBook D 16 2023
8. ThinkBook 16p Gen 4 and MateBook D 16 2023
9. MacBook Air 15 (M2) and MateBook D 16 2023
10. Galaxy Book 3 Ultra and MateBook D 16 2023
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) and Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский