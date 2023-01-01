Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 1920 x 1200 - 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs) Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours 46% sharper screen – 208 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

46% sharper screen – 208 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits

Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.1 vs 137.5 square inches)

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.55 kg (3.42 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm

12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 736 cm2 (114.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.8% Side bezels 6 mm 5.2 mm Colors Silver, Gray Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 52.2 dB

Display 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 16 inches 14.5 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz PPI 142 ppi 208 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MateBook D 16 2023 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 Swift X (SFX14-71G) 14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2 ~ 21% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 - sRGB color space 100% 98% DCI-P3 color gamut - 83% Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2023 300 nits Swift X (SFX14-71G) +33% 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 76 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 355 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2023 1.41 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-71G) +311% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Loudness - 77.6 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 12.6 x 7.8 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.