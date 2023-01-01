Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 vs Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
Key Differences
Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
- Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
- Can run popular games at about 171-233% higher FPS
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 150 grams less (around 0.33 lbs)
- Features a bigger (~27%) battery – 76 against 60 watt-hours
- 46% sharper screen – 208 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 400 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (114.1 vs 137.5 square inches)
Value for money
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.7 kg (3.75 lbs)
|1.55 kg (3.42 lbs)
|Dimensions
|356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches
|322.79 x 228.12 x 17.9 mm
12.71 x 8.98 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|887 cm2 (137.5 inches2)
|736 cm2 (114.1 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~83.7%
|~82.8%
|Side bezels
|6 mm
|5.2 mm
|Colors
|Silver, Gray
|Gray
|Material
|Aluminum
|Aluminum
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|-
|130°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|No
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|1
|Noise level (max. load)
|-
|52.2 dB
Display
|Size
|16 inches
|14.5 inches
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|PPI
|142 ppi
|208 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|16:10
|16:10
|Resolution
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|2560 x 1600 pixels
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Sync technology
|No
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|Matte
|Matte
|Ambient light sensor
|No
|Yes
Screen space comparison
MateBook D 16 2023
16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2
Swift X (SFX14-71G)
14.5″ (16:10 ratio) = 94.5 in2
~21% more screen space
|Contrast
|1200:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|98%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|83%
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:25 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
|Weight of AC adapter
|180 grams
|355 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.7 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|12 (4P + 8E)
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|16
|16
|L3 Cache
|18 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1745
1709
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
11120
10922
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1842
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
14107
14164
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1185 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1417 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.8 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|640
|2048
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|40
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|20
|40
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|Yes
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.0
|2.0
|Loudness
|-
|77.6 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared sensor
|No
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1920 x 1080
|1920 x 1080
|USB-A
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 3.2
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|No
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|1x HDMI 2.0
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|Yes
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|-
|Size
|-
|12.6 x 7.8 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
