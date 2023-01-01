Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H Apple M2 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 24GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Includes an old-school USB-A port Around 73% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Advantages of the Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2) Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs)

Easier to carry: weighs 190 grams less (around 0.42 lbs) Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 66.5 against 60 watt-hours

Features a bigger (~11%) battery – 66.5 against 60 watt-hours Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits

Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits 58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI)

58% sharper screen – 224 versus 142 pixels per inch (PPI) Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (125.4 vs 137.5 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm

14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches 340.4 x 237.6 x 11.5 mm

13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 809 cm2 (125.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~83.9% Side bezels 6 mm 5.4 mm Colors Silver, Gray Black, Silver, Gold, Gray Material Aluminum Aluminum Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Passive Vapor chamber No - Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 -

Display 1920 x 1200 2880 x 1864 Size 16 inches 15.3 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 142 ppi 224 ppi Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 2880 x 1864 pixels HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Glossy (Antireflective) Ambient light sensor No Yes Screen space comparison MateBook D 16 2023 16″ (16:10 ratio) = 115.1 in2 MacBook Air 15 (M2) 15.3″ (16:10 ratio) = 105.2 in2 ~ 9% more screen space Display tests Contrast 1200:1 1326:1 sRGB color space 100% 99.9% Adobe RGB profile - 98.9% DCI-P3 color gamut - 98.7% Response time - 24 ms Max. brightness MateBook D 16 2023 300 nits MacBook Air 15 (M2) +67% 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 66.5 Wh Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:50 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 35 / 70 W Cable length - 2 meters Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 186 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Apple M2 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 500 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1456 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 3 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 6.4 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32 GPU performance MateBook D 16 2023 1.41 TFLOPS MacBook Air 15 (M2) +113% 3 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 24GB Channels 2x8 GB GB Clock 4266 MHz 6400 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 2x128 GB Upgradable Yes No Total slots 1 - NVMe Yes -

Sound Speakers 2.0 4.2 Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 85 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 3 HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes No

