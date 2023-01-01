Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook D 16 2023 or Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 vs Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630

55 out of 100
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
VS
60 out of 100
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 1920 x 1200
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 and Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook D 16 2023
  • Easier to carry: weighs 360 grams less (around 0.79 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
Advantages of the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630
  • Can run popular games at about 184-251% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook D 16 2023
vs
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630

Case

Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lbs) 2.06 kg (4.54 lbs)
Dimensions 356.7 x 248.7 x 18.4 mm
14.04 x 9.79 x 0.72 inches		 356.78 x 251.9 x 17.11-19.95 mm
14.05 x 9.92 x 0.67-0.79 inches
Area 887 cm2 (137.5 inches2) 899 cm2 (139.4 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~83.7% ~82.6%
Side bezels 6 mm 6.1 mm
Colors Silver, Gray Silver
Material Aluminum Aluminum
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 2

Display

Size 16 inches 16 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 142 ppi 142 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:10 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1200 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte Matte
Ambient light sensor No No
Display tests
Contrast 1200:1 1000:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:20 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 180 grams 500 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.7 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 12 (4P + 8E) 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 16 16
L3 Cache 18 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 65 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1237 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1500 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 6.14 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 2048
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 40
GPU performance
MateBook D 16 2023
1.41 TFLOPS
Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 +335%
6.14 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.2
Power - 4x2W
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Infrared sensor No Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4
HDMI 1x HDMI 2.0 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 8.0 cm
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on Inspiron 16 Plus 7630:
    - Only models with LPDDR5/LPDDR5x memory offer discrete graphics. DDR5 memory, which can be upgraded, is included in models with integrated graphics only.
    - SD card readers are exclusive to models with Integrated Graphics. RTX 4060 also features a Micro SD Card Reader.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
2. Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or Huawei MateBook D 16 2022
3. Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or Lenovo ThinkBook 16p Gen 4
4. Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or Acer Swift X (SFX14-71G)
5. Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or Apple MacBook Air 15 (M2)
6. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro (16")
7. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Dell Inspiron 14 7430
8. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or HP ENVY 16 (2023)
9. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M2, 2022)
10. Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 or Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell Inspiron 16 Plus 7630 and Huawei MateBook D 16 2023 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский