Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2021 or MacBook Pro 14 (2021) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

62 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
VS
83 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 and Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 270 grams less (around 0.6 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 120 versus 60 Hz
  • Can run popular games at about 148-202% higher FPS
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
  • Features a bigger (~25%) battery – 70 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2021
vs
MacBook Pro 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches		 312.6 x 221.2 x 15.5 mm
12.31 x 8.71 x 0.61 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 691 cm2 (107.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~84.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.4 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 6241 RPM
Noise level - 49.5 dB

Display

Size 13.9 inches 14.2 inches
Type LTPS LCD Mini LED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
PPI 259 ppi 254 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 3024 x 1964 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 48900:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.3%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Response time - 49 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 67 / 96 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 274 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 10
Threads 8 10
L3 Cache 8 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Apple M1 Pro GPU (16-core)
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 30 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1296 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 5.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory bus - 256 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 6.4 Gbps
Shading units 640 2048
DirectX support 12 -
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2021
1.41 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 14 (2021) +269%
5.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 4x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 6400 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable - No
Total slots 1 -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 4.2
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Loudness - 84.9 dB
Microphones 2 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 or Dell XPS 13 9305
2. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
3. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 or Huawei MateBook 14s
4. Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 or Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5
5. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 16 (2019)
6. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple Macbook Air (M1, 2020)
7. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Dell XPS 13 9310
8. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Air (Intel, 2020)
9. Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) or Apple MacBook Pro 13 (Intel, 2020)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Apple MacBook Pro 14 (2021) and Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 or ask any questions
EnglishРусский