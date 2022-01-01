Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2021 or Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

58 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
VS
53 out of 100
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 and Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Easier to carry: weighs 320 grams less (around 0.71 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 84% sharper screen – 259 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 22% more compact case (102.3 vs 131.3 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~13%) battery – 63 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 33% higher max. screen brightness: 600 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2021
vs
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500)

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.65 kg (3.64 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches		 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9 mm
14.17 x 9.26 x 0.78 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 847 cm2 (131.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~79.3%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.2 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Blue
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 48.3 dB

Display

Size 13.9 inches 15.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 259 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% 99.9%
Adobe RGB profile - 95.8%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 99.9%
Response time - 3 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 / 120 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 446 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.6-3.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 990 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1155 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.365 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~10 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 32
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2021
1.41 TFLOPS
Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (K3500) +68%
2.365 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 79.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Optional
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

