Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

65% sharper screen – 259 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS

Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~80.6% Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.9 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 259 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 +13% 450 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 640 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 1.41 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +100% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.