Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Thinner bezels and 8% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 65% sharper screen – 259 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Can run popular games at about 55-75% higher FPS
  • Around 35% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2021
vs
ZenBook 14 UM425

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches		 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~80.6%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.6 mm
Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 13.9 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 259 ppi 157 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2021 +13%
450 nits
ZenBook 14 UM425
400 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 930-1575 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps
Shading units 640 896
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2021
1.41 TFLOPS
ZenBook 14 UM425 +100%
2.822 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos - No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

