You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

65% sharper screen – 259 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) Easier to carry: weighs 200 grams less (around 0.44 lbs)

Features a bigger (~20%) battery – 67 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.13 kg (2.49 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 319 x 208 x 13.9 mm

12.56 x 8.19 x 0.55 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 664 cm2 (102.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~81.4% Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray, Purple Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1 Noise level - 40.8 dB

Display 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 13.9 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 259 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1103:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.8% Adobe RGB profile - 69.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 68.5% Response time - 38 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 +13% 450 nits Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 220 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS Zenbook 14 UX425 (11th Gen Intel) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 87.5 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes No Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.6 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

