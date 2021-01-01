Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2021 or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Dell XPS 13 9310

62 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
VS
53 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
  • Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 53% sharper screen – 259 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
  • Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.3 square inches)
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2021
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~88.4%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Gray, Green White, Black
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 13.9 inches 13.4 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 259 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2021
450 nits
XPS 13 9310 +11%
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 8 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units 640 384
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2021 +68%
1.41 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 2.2 2.0
Power - 2x2.5W
Dolby Atmos - No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
