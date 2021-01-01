Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS
- Features a a little bigger (~8%) battery – 56 against 52 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 53% sharper screen – 259 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)
- Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (91.3 vs 102.3 square inches)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
|296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.2%
|~88.4%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|3.7 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|White, Black
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|36.6 dB
Display
|Size
|13.9 inches
|13.4 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|259 ppi
|169 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1200:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|7.6 V
|Full charging time
|-
|3:00 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|45 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|218 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|1.7-3.0 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Cores
|4
|2
|Threads
|8
|4
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|6 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1322
1224
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2021 +81%
4671
2576
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
1319
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2021 +109%
5061
2423
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|0.84 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|4.27 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|384
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
|Total slots
|-
|2
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|84.6 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.1
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|-
|1 mm
|Size
|-
|11.2 x 6.4 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
