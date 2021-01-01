You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3000 x 2000 - 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a a little bigger (~10%) battery – 56 against 51 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

53% sharper screen – 259 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) Smaller footprint: 7% more compact case (95.3 vs 102.3 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.32 kg (2.91 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 297 x 207 x 14.3 mm

11.69 x 8.15 x 0.56 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 615 cm2 (95.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~84.7% Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.2 mm Colors Gray, Green Black Transformer No Yes Opening angle 135° 360° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1200 3840 x 2400 Size 13.9 inches 13.4 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 259 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support - Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 99% Adobe RGB profile - 71.7% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 69.7% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 450 nits XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 450 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 51 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 1:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 214 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units 640 384 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 (2-in-1) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 2.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos - Yes Loudness - 80.7 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 No USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.6 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

