Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Display has support for touch input
- 79% sharper screen – 259 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 17% more compact case (102.3 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
- Can run popular games at about 160-218% higher FPS
- Around 85% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 3 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB)
- Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
|344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.2%
|~89%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|-
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|38.2 dB
Display
|Size
|13.9 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|259 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|-
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|90 / 130 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|473 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|2.2-2.7 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|12 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
1414
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4604
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +31%
6021
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +31%
1757
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5061
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +85%
9359
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|45 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1065 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1343 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|5.5 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|2048
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|-
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281-CG
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|88.8 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|No
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|15.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1