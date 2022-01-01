You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H RAM - 8GB 16GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Significantly easier to carry: weighs 510 grams less (around 1.12 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio

Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS

Display has support for touch input

89% sharper screen – 259 versus 137 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

Much smaller footprint: 24% more compact case (102.3 vs 134.5 square inches) Advantages of the Honor MagicBook 16 (2022) Higher screen refresh rate: 144 versus 60 Hz

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Around 91% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.84 kg (4.06 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 368 x 236 x 18.2 mm

14.49 x 9.29 x 0.72 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 868 cm2 (134.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~82.3% Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3000 x 2000 1920 x 1080 Size 13.9 inches 16.1 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz PPI 259 ppi 137 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Matte Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1179:1 sRGB color space 100% 98.9% Adobe RGB profile - 68.6% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 68.4% Response time - 14 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 +50% 450 nits MagicBook 16 (2022) 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:46 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 7 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 +27% 1.41 TFLOPS MagicBook 16 (2022) 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Loudness - 80.8 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.2 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.