You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3000 x 2000 - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 130 grams less (around 0.29 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Can run popular games at about 37-51% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a much bigger (~37%) battery – 56 against 41 watt-hours

131% sharper screen – 259 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Smaller footprint: 9% more compact case (102.3 vs 113 square inches) Advantages of the HP 14 (2021) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm

12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~74.1% Side bezels 5.1 mm 7.1 mm Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 1

Display 3000 x 2000 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 Size 13.9 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 259 ppi 112 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) - Display tests Contrast 1500:1 - sRGB color space 100% - DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 450 nits 14 (2021) n/a

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 41 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Cable length - 1 meters

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 2.67 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 +68% 1.41 TFLOPS 14 (2021) 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 12GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 3733 MHz 2666 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos - No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes - Touchpad Surface Glass Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.