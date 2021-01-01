Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2021 or Spectre x360 14 (2021) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)

62 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
53 out of 100
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
Display 3000 x 2000
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 and HP Spectre x360 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Thinner bezels and 4% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 51% sharper screen – 259 versus 171 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the HP Spectre x360 14 (2021)
  • Features a bigger (~18%) battery – 66 against 56 watt-hours
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2021
Spectre x360 14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.34 kg (2.95 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches		 293.8 x 220.1 x 16.9 mm
11.57 x 8.67 x 0.67 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 647 cm2 (100.3 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~83.9%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle 135° 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 1
Noise level - 41.5 dB

Display

Size 13.9 inches 13.5 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 259 ppi 171 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 1920 x 1280 pixels
HDR support - No
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 -
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:35 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 290 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 8 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units 640 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable - Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Touchpad
Size - 11.5 x 7.4 cm
Surface Glass -
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

