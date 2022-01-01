You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB 512GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio

Display has support for touch input

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits

40% sharper screen – 259 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm

12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~84.8% Side bezels 5.1 mm 5.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Silver, Gray Transformer No No Opening angle 135° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 40.2 dB

Display 3000 x 2000 2160 x 1440 Size 13.9 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 259 ppi 185 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels HDR support - No Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1758:1 sRGB color space 100% 92.8% Adobe RGB profile - 68.2% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 65.9% Response time - 36 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 +50% 450 nits MateBook 14 300 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 56 Wh Full charging time - 1:25 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4 Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.2 Gbps Shading units (cores) 640 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 2.0 Loudness - 76.4 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.