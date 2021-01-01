You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 - Intel Core i5 11300H Intel Core i7 11370H RAM - 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 100 grams less (around 0.22 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

22% sharper screen – 259 versus 213 pixels per inch (PPI)

Smaller footprint: 8% more compact case (102.3 vs 111.7 square inches)

Provides 13% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 400 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14s Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.43 kg (3.15 lbs) Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches 313.8 x 229.7 x 16.7 mm

12.35 x 9.04 x 0.66 inches Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 721 cm2 (111.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.8 mm Colors Gray, Green Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle 135° 145° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 1 2 Noise level - 47 dB

Display 3000 x 2000 2520 x 1680 Size 13.9 inches 14.2 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz PPI 259 ppi 213 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels Touchscreen Yes Yes Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy Display tests Contrast 1500:1 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut 74% - Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2021 +13% 450 nits MateBook 14s 400 nits

Battery Capacity 56 Wh 60 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 90 W Weigh of AC adapter - 241 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 3.73 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 640 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2021 1.41 TFLOPS MateBook 14s 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 3733 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) - Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable - Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.2 4.0 Dolby Atmos - No Loudness - 84.1 dB Microphones 2 4

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam In the keyboard button In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.5 mm Touchpad Size - 12.0 x 7.4 cm Surface Glass - Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.