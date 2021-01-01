Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs MateBook 16 (2021)
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 15-20% higher FPS
- Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Display has support for touch input
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
- Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (102.3 vs 138.7 square inches)
- 37% sharper screen – 259 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16 (2021)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
|1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
|Dimensions
|304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
|351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
|Area
|660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
|895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.2%
|~85.2%
|Side bezels
|5.1 mm
|6.4 mm
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
|Opening angle
|135°
|145°
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|1
|2
|Noise level
|-
|42.4 dB
Display
|Size
|13.9 inches
|16 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|259 ppi
|189 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|3:2
|Resolution
|3000 x 2000 pixels
|2520 x 1680 pixels
|HDR support
|-
|No
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Matte
|Contrast
|1500:1
|1500:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|94.9%
|Adobe RGB profile
|-
|65.1%
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|74%
|63.1%
|Response time
|-
|34 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Full charging time
|-
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|135 W
|Weigh of AC adapter
|-
|482 gramm
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|0.9-2.4 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|4.2 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|8 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1323
1358
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4604
MateBook 16 (2021) +32%
6071
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1339
1367
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5061
MateBook 16 (2021) +95%
9872
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|10-45 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100 MHz
|1600 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|1.108 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Memory speed
|3.73 Gbps
|3.2 Gbps
|Shading units
|640
|448
|DirectX support
|12
|12.1
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x4 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|3733 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|DDR4
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|16 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|-
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|2.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|No
|Loudness
|-
|86 dB
|Microphones
|2
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.1
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|In the keyboard button
|In the keyboard button
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|1x USB 3.2
|2x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|2x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.1
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|No
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Size
|-
|14.1 x 9.1 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|-
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
