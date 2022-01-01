Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2021 or MateBook 16s (2022) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 vs 16s (2022)

58 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU
RAM 16GB
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 and 16s (2022) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 660 grams less (around 1.46 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 2% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Provides 50% higher max. screen brightness: 450 vs 300 nits
  • Much smaller footprint: 26% more compact case (102.3 vs 138.7 square inches)
  • 37% sharper screen – 259 versus 189 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 16s (2022)
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Features a much bigger (~50%) battery – 84 against 56 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2021
vs
MateBook 16s (2022)

Case

Weight 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) 1.99 kg (4.39 lbs)
Dimensions 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches		 351 x 254.9 x 17.8 mm
13.82 x 10.04 x 0.7 inches
Area 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) 895 cm2 (138.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.2% ~85.2%
Side bezels 5.1 mm 6.4 mm
Colors Gray, Green Gray
Transformer No No
Opening angle 135° -
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 1 2
Noise level 35.4 dB 39 dB

Display

Size 13.9 inches 16 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 259 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3000 x 2000 pixels 2520 x 1680 pixels
Touchscreen Yes Yes
Coating Glossy (Antireflective) Glossy
Display tests
Contrast 1500:1 1829:1
sRGB color space 100% 96.7%
Adobe RGB profile - 66.6%
DCI-P3 color gamut 74% 64.5%
Response time 24 ms 29 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2021 +50%
450 nits
MateBook 16s (2022)
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time 1:50 hr 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Left
Charge power 65 W 90 / 135 W
Weigh of AC adapter 156 gramm 238 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0.9-2.4 GHz 2.5 GHz
Turbo frequency 4.2 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 12
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 8 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 5.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 640 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 40 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 20 20
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2021
1.41 TFLOPS
MateBook 16s (2022)
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x4 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 5200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness 83 dB 87.3 dB
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam In the keyboard button Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1920 x 1080
Ports
USB-A 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 2x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel - 1.5 mm
Touchpad
Size 12.0 x 7.7 cm -
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
