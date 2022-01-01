Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
62 out of 100
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 16% sharper screen – 264 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)
  • Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS
  • Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm
11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~79.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM
Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 227 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1759:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 88.3%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 61 W
Cable length - 2 meters
Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 3.2 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB -
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Apple M1 GPU
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022
1.69 TFLOPS
MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +54%
2.6 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No No
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Loudness - 77.5 dB
Microphones 4 3

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes No
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

