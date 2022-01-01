You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

16% sharper screen – 264 versus 227 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) Can run popular games at about 30-41% higher FPS

Around 28% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 304.1 x 212.4 x 15.6 mm

11.97 x 8.36 x 0.61 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 646 cm2 (100.1 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~79.4% Side bezels 4.9 mm 8.8 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Max. fan speed (RPM) - 7000 RPM Noise level - 41.9 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 2560 x 1600 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 227 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2560 x 1600 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1759:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 88.3% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 500 nits MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 58.2 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 61 W Cable length - 2 meters Weigh of AC adapter - 275 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Apple M1 GPU (8-core) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 5 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 450 MHz GPU boost clock - 1278 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.6 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 1.69 TFLOPS MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) +54% 2.6 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Custom Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No No NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 77.5 dB Microphones 4 3

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 13.2 x 8.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes No

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.