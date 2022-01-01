You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 5 5600U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS

Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

59% sharper screen – 264 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)

Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours

Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm

11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~78.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.9 mm Colors Gray Silver, Pink Transformer No No Opening angle - 150° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1 Noise level - 39 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 1920 x 1080 Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 166 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No No Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 7400:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Adobe RGB profile - 99.7% DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5% Response time - 4 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 +25% 500 nits ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 67 Wh Full charging time - 2:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Radeon RX Vega 7 TGP 15 W 10-45 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 448 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 +53% 1.69 TFLOPS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 1.108 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No Total slots - 2

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes No

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 65.2 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3 HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.