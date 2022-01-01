Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
52 out of 100
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 29-40% higher FPS
  • Thinner bezels and 11% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 59% sharper screen – 264 versus 166 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Easier to carry: weighs 240 grams less (around 0.53 lbs)
  • Around 13% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours
  • Smaller footprint: 10% more compact case (95.8 vs 106.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.14 kg (2.51 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 304.2 x 203 x 13.9 mm
11.98 x 7.99 x 0.55 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 618 cm2 (95.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~78.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.9 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Pink
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 150°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1
Noise level - 39 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.3 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 166 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 7400:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Adobe RGB profile - 99.7%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 99.5%
Response time - 4 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 2:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 216 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.1 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 7
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 10-45 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1600 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.108 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 448
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 28
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 7
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022 +53%
1.69 TFLOPS
ZenBook 13 OLED UM325
1.108 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (2x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes No

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 65.2 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm
Touchpad
Size - 13.0 x 6.5 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

