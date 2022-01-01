Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
57 out of 100
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3120 x 2080
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Thinner bezels and 7% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 22% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
Zenbook 14 Flip OLED (UP5401, Intel)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 311 x 223 x 15.9 mm
12.24 x 8.78 x 0.63 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 694 cm2 (107.5 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~81.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.8 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No Yes
Opening angle - 360°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 243 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2880 x 1800 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
DCI-P3 color gamut - 100%
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 100 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4266 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 3.2
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
