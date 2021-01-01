Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- 68% sharper screen – 264 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits
Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)
- Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS
- Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.22 kg (2.69 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|319 x 210 x 15.8 mm
12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|670 cm2 (103.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.7%
|~80.6%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|4.6 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Silver, Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|1
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|264 ppi
|157 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Touchscreen
|No
|No
|Coating
|-
|Matte
|sRGB color space
|100%
|100%
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|65 / 100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|8 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 7
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +44%
1515
1052
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4902
4860
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +33%
1495
1121
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5869
ZenBook 14 UM425 +17%
6850
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|-
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|12 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|720-1395 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|1100-1400 MHz
|930-1575 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|2.822 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|~8-10 Gbps
|Shading units
|768
|896
|DirectX support
|12
|12
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|3733 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
