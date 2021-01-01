You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3120 x 2080 - 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 5 5500U AMD Ryzen 7 5700U AMD Ryzen 7 5800U AMD Ryzen 5 5600H AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Thinner bezels and 9% higher screen-to-body ratio

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

68% sharper screen – 264 versus 157 pixels per inch (PPI)

Provides 25% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 400 nits Advantages of the ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Slightly easier to carry: weighs 160 grams less (around 0.35 lbs)

Can run popular games at about 37-50% higher FPS

Around 17% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a bigger (~12%) battery – 67 against 60 watt-hours

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.22 kg (2.69 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 319 x 210 x 15.8 mm

12.56 x 8.27 x 0.62 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~80.6% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.6 mm Colors Gray Silver, Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 1

Display 3120 x 2080 1920 x 1080 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (Touch) Size 14.2 inches 14 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 157 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% 100% Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 +25% 500 nits ZenBook 14 UM425 400 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 67 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 / 100 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce MX450 TGP 15 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 720-1395 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 930-1575 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 2.822 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps ~8-10 Gbps Shading units 768 896 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 1.69 TFLOPS ZenBook 14 UM425 +67% 2.822 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.