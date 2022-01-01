Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
- Thinner bezels and 6% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Display has support for touch input
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 32GB) and an SSD
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.4 kg (3.09 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9 mm
12.25 x 8.7 x 0.63 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|688 cm2 (106.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.7%
|~82.6%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|4.8 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|-
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|14 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|PPI
|264 ppi
|243 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|2880 x 1800 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|-
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|-
|100%
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left
|Charge power
|65 W
|100 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1551
1684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5291
10312
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
1669
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5869
14328
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Integrated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|1.41 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|System Shared
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|5.2 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|640
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|40
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|20
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x4 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|5200 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Max. ram size
|-
|32 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v6E
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5.2
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|2x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.4 mm
|Surface
|-
|Plastic
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
