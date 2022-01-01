You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3120 x 2080 - 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - AMD Ryzen 7 5800H AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX RAM 16GB - 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

87% sharper screen – 264 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 130.7 square inches) Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) Includes an old-school USB-A port

Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS

Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours

Display has support for touch input

Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm

13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~79.7% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Gray Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2

Display 3120 x 2080 1920 x 1080 3840 x 2160 Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches Type LTPS LCD OLED Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy Display tests Contrast - 1000000:1 sRGB color space 100% - Response time - 1 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 500 nits Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +10% 550 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 96 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes No Charging port position Left, Right Right Charge power 65 W 150 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 35-50 W Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 2560 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 1.69 TFLOPS Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +326% 7.2 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.0 Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v5 Bluetooth v5.1 v5 Fingerprint Yes No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm Touchpad Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.