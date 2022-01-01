Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
58 out of 100
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3120 x 2080
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 87% sharper screen – 264 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 130.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS
  • Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours
  • Display has support for touch input
  • Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 2 kg (4.41 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~79.7%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD OLED
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 141 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy
Display tests
Contrast - 1000000:1
sRGB color space 100% -
Response time - 1 ms
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 150 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Cores 4 8
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 16 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Radeon RX Vega 8
Fabrication process 10 nm 7 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 35-50 W
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1140 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1410 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 7.2 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 2560
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 80
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 48
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022
1.69 TFLOPS
Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535) +326%
7.2 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v5
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 2.0
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No Yes
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.35 mm
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
