Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 620 grams less (around 1.37 lbs)
- Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio
- Supports next-generation Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 87% sharper screen – 264 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
- High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
- Much smaller footprint: 19% more compact case (106.2 vs 130.7 square inches)
Advantages of the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 OLED (UM535)
- Includes an old-school USB-A port
- Can run popular games at about 179-245% higher FPS
- Around 2.1x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Features a much bigger (~60%) battery – 96 against 60 watt-hours
- Display has support for touch input
- Provides 10% higher max. screen brightness: 550 vs 500 nits
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|2 kg (4.41 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|354 x 238 x 18.0 mm
13.94 x 9.37 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|843 cm2 (130.6 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.7%
|~79.7%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|4.3 mm
|Colors
|Gray
|Gray
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|OLED
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|264 ppi
|141 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:9
|Resolution
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|1920 x 1080 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Touchscreen
|No
|Yes
|Coating
|-
|Glossy
|Contrast
|-
|1000000:1
|sRGB color space
|100%
|-
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
Battery
Capacity
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|No
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Right
|Charge power
|65 W
|150 W
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Cores
|4
|8
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|16 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Radeon RX Vega 8
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|7 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1551
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5291
7430
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1495
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5869
12447
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|35-50 W
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|8 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|1140 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1410 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|7.2 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|128 bit
|Memory speed
|4.27 Gbps
|12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|2560
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|80
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|48
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|2x8 GB
|Clock
|4266 MHz
|4267 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Upgradable
|No
|No
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x1024 GB
|1x256 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|1
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.0
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6
|v5
|Bluetooth
|v5.1
|v5
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|No
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|1x USB 3.2
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|1x USB 3.2
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|No
|HDMI
|No
|1x HDMI 2.0
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|Yes
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|Yes
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.35 mm
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1