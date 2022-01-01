Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or XPS 13 9310 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Dell XPS 13 9310

68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
49 out of 100
Dell XPS 13 9310
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Dell XPS 13 9310
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3120 x 2080
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and Dell XPS 13 9310 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • 56% sharper screen – 264 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.2 square inches)
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
XPS 13 9310

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 296 x 199 x 15 mm
11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~88.4%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.7 mm
Colors Gray White, Black
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.4 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 169 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
Contrast - 1200:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
Response time - 35 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2022
500 nits
XPS 13 9310
500 nits

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 7.6 V
Full charging time - 3:00 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 13 9310
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.2 2.0
Power - 2x2W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 84.6 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm
Touchpad
Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

