You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3120 x 2080 - 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i3 1115G4 Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 Intel Core i7 1185G7 Intel Core i7 1195G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS

Features a bigger (~15%) battery – 60 against 52 watt-hours

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

56% sharper screen – 264 versus 169 pixels per inch (PPI) Advantages of the Dell XPS 13 9310 Slightly easier to carry: weighs 180 grams less (around 0.4 lbs)

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (91.3 vs 106.2 square inches)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.2 kg (2.65 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 296 x 199 x 15 mm

11.65 x 7.83 x 0.59 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 589 cm2 (91.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~88.4% Side bezels 4.9 mm 3.7 mm Colors Gray White, Black Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 36.6 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 1920 x 1200 (Non-Touch) 1920 x 1200 (Touch) 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14.2 inches 13.4 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 169 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests Contrast - 1200:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 500 nits XPS 13 9310 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 52 Wh Voltage - 7.6 V Full charging time - 3:00 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter - 218 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4 TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 4.27 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 384 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 +101% 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 13 9310 0.84 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 4267 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1034GB 2048GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.2 2.0 Power - 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 84.6 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 3.1 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1 mm Touchpad Size - 11.2 x 6.4 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.