Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)

72 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
65 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3120 x 2080
Battery 60 Wh
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • 82% sharper screen – 264 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021)
  • Can run popular games at about 124-169% higher FPS
  • Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
XPS 15 9510 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~89%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.3 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Matte
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.2-2.7 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Cores 4 6
Threads 8 12
L3 Cache 12 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 45 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1343 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6
Memory bus - 128 bit
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps
Shading units 768 2048
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9510 (2021) +225%
5.5 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No Yes
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG
Speakers 4.2 2.2
Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness - 88.8 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
