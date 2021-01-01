You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display 3120 x 2080 - 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Battery 60 Wh - 56 Wh 86 Wh CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 11400H Intel Core i7 11800H Intel Core i9 11900H GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) - GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Storage 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 430 grams less (around 0.95 lbs)

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

82% sharper screen – 264 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface

Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106.2 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9510 (2021) Can run popular games at about 124-169% higher FPS

Around 59% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.81 kg (3.99 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 344.7 x 230 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~89% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.3 mm Colors Gray Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level - 38.2 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 1920 x 1200 3456 x 2160 3840 x 2400 Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen No No Coating - Matte Display tests sRGB color space 100% - Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 500 nits XPS 15 9510 (2021) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 56 Wh 86 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 W 90 / 130 W Weigh of AC adapter - 473 gramm

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB GeForce RTX 3050 Ti Mobile 4GB TGP 15 W 45 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1065 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1343 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 5.5 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units 768 2048 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 15 9510 (2021) +225% 5.5 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR4X DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable No Yes NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281-CG Speakers 4.2 2.2 Power - 2x2.5W, 2x1.5W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness - 88.8 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Size - 15.1 x 9.1 cm Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.