Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)

Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs) Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3 Display has support for touch input

Display has support for touch input 82% sharper screen – 264 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)

82% sharper screen – 264 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106.2 vs 122.9 square inches) Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours

Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm

13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~88.9% Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.4 mm Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 2 2 Noise level (max. load) 40.6 dB 44.6 dB

Display 3120 x 2080 1920 x 1200 (IPS) 1920 x 1200 (OLED) 3456 x 2160 Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 145 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Touchscreen Yes No Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast 1546:1 1650:1 sRGB color space 99.5% 100% Adobe RGB profile 86.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 94.6% - Response time 21 ms - Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 500 nits XPS 15 9530 (2023) 500 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 86 Wh Voltage - 11.4 V Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right Charge power 65 / 90 W 130 W Cable length - 1 meters Weight of AC adapter 240 grams 463 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Arc 3 A370M 4GB GeForce RTX 4050 Mobile 6GB GeForce RTX 4060 Mobile 8GB GeForce RTX 4070 Mobile 8GB TGP 15 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 768 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 1.69 TFLOPS XPS 15 9530 (2023) +105% 3.46 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 32GB 8GB 16GB 32GB 64GB Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR5 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage Storage size 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 512GB 1024GB 2048GB 4096GB 8192GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No Yes Total slots 1 2 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281 Speakers 4.2 2.2 Power - 2x2W, 2x3W Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 85.5 dB 83.4 dB Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6E v6 Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No No USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No Yes Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm Touchpad Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm Surface Glass Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.