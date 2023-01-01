Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro or XPS 15 9530 (2023) – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)

65 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro
VS
62 out of 100
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Huawei MateBook X Pro
Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display 3120 x 2080
CPU
GPU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU)
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro and Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
  • Display has support for touch input
  • 82% sharper screen – 264 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
  • Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours
  • User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro
vs
XPS 15 9530 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~88.9%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 4.4 mm
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level (max. load) 40.6 dB 44.6 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 15.6 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 145 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:10
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Touchscreen Yes No
Coating Glossy Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast 1546:1 1650:1
sRGB color space 99.5% 100%
Adobe RGB profile 86.5% -
DCI-P3 color gamut 94.6% -
Response time 21 ms -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Voltage - 11.4 V
Full charging time 1:20 hr 2:30 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left, Right
Charge power 65 / 90 W 130 W
Cable length - 1 meters
Weight of AC adapter 240 grams 463 grams

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Cores 4 12 (4P + 8E)
Threads 8 16
L3 Cache 12 MB 18 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 50 W
Nvidia Optimus - Yes, Advanced Optimus
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 6 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1550 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 3.46 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 5.2 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 64
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 32
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro
1.69 TFLOPS
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +105%
3.46 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 5200 MHz 4800 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR5
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 2
Max. ram size - 64 GB

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x512 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots 1 2
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Audio chip - Realtek ALC3281
Speakers 4.2 2.2
Power - 2x2W, 2x3W
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Loudness 85.5 dB 83.4 dB
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6E v6
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No No
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 3x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm 1.3 mm
Touchpad
Size - 15.0 x 9.0 cm
Surface Glass Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. MateBook X Pro vs MacBook Pro 14 (2021)
2. MateBook X Pro vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
3. MateBook X Pro vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
4. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Precision 3480
5. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 16 (2023)
6. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs XPS 17 9730 (2023)
7. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Galaxy Book 3 Ultra
8. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs XPS 15 9520 (2022)
9. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs MacBook Pro 14 (2023)
10. XPS 15 9530 (2023) vs Surface Pro 9
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023) and Huawei MateBook X Pro or ask any questions
EnglishРусский