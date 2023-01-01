Huawei MateBook X Pro vs Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Review
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Key Differences
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro
- Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
- Significantly easier to carry: weighs 480 grams less (around 1.06 lbs)
- Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 3
- Display has support for touch input
- 82% sharper screen – 264 versus 145 pixels per inch (PPI)
- Much smaller footprint: 14% more compact case (106.2 vs 122.9 square inches)
Advantages of the Dell XPS 15 9530 (2023)
- Around 2.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
- Can run popular games at about 58-79% higher FPS
- Features a much bigger (~43%) battery – 86 against 60 watt-hours
- User-upgradable RAM (up to 64GB) and an SSD
Value for money
Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
Tests and SpecificationsComparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
vs
Case
|Weight
|1.38 kg (3.04 lbs)
|1.86 kg (4.1 lbs)
|Dimensions
|310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches
|344.72 x 230.14 x 18 mm
13.57 x 9.06 x 0.71 inches
|Area
|685 cm2 (106.1 inches2)
|793 cm2 (122.9 inches2)
|Screen-to-body ratio
|~87.7%
|~88.9%
|Side bezels
|4.9 mm
|4.4 mm
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver
|Transformer
|No
|No
Size comparison
|Cooling system
|Active
|Active
|Vapor chamber
|Yes
|No
|Liquid metal
|No
|No
|Number of fans
|2
|2
|Noise level (max. load)
|40.6 dB
|44.6 dB
Display
|Size
|14.2 inches
|15.6 inches
|Type
|LTPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|PPI
|264 ppi
|145 ppi
|Aspect ratio
|3:2
|16:10
|Resolution
|3120 x 2080 pixels
|1920 x 1200 pixels
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Touchscreen
|Yes
|No
|Coating
|Glossy
|Glossy (Antireflective)
|Contrast
|1546:1
|1650:1
|sRGB color space
|99.5%
|100%
|Adobe RGB profile
|86.5%
|-
|DCI-P3 color gamut
|94.6%
|-
|Response time
|21 ms
|-
Battery
Capacity
|Voltage
|-
|11.4 V
|Full charging time
|1:20 hr
|2:30 hr
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes
|USB Power Delivery
|Yes
|Yes
|Charging port position
|Left, Right
|Left, Right
|Charge power
|65 / 90 W
|130 W
|Cable length
|-
|1 meters
|Weight of AC adapter
|240 grams
|463 grams
CPU
CPU name
|Base frequency
|1.3-2.9 GHz
|2.6 GHz
|Turbo frequency
|5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Cores
|4
|12 (4P + 8E)
|Threads
|8
|16
|L3 Cache
|12 MB
|18 MB
|Integrated GPU
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|10 nm
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1550
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +12%
1741
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5297
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +106%
10899
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1463
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +24%
1813
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
5820
XPS 15 9530 (2023) +141%
14011
Graphics Card
GPU name
|TGP
|15 W
|50 W
|Nvidia Optimus
|-
|Yes, Advanced Optimus
|Type
|Integrated
|Dedicated
|Fabrication process
|10 nm
|6 nm
|GPU base clock
|300 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU boost clock
|-
|1550 MHz
|FLOPS
|1.69 TFLOPS
|3.46 TFLOPS
|Memory size
|System Shared
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|GDDR6
|Memory bus
|-
|64 bit
|Memory speed
|5.2 Gbps
|~12 Gbps
|Shading units (cores)
|768
|1024
|Texture mapping units (TMUs)
|48
|64
|Raster operations pipelines (ROPs)
|24
|32
RAM
RAM size
|Channels
|2x8 GB
|1x8 GB
|Clock
|5200 MHz
|4800 MHz
|Type
|LPDDR5
|DDR5
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|-
|2
|Max. ram size
|-
|64 GB
Storage
Storage size
|Bus
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
|Storage type
|SSD (M2)
|SSD (M2)
|Channels
|1x512 GB
|1x512 GB
|Upgradable
|No
|Yes
|Total slots
|1
|2
|NVMe
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Audio chip
|-
|Realtek ALC3281
|Speakers
|4.2
|2.2
|Power
|-
|2x2W, 2x3W
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
|Loudness
|85.5 dB
|83.4 dB
|Microphones
|4
|2
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|v6E
|v6
|Bluetooth
|v5.2
|v5.3
|Fingerprint
|Yes
|Yes
|Optical drive
|No
|No
|Webcam
|Above the display
|Above the display
|Webcam resolution
|1280 x 720
|1280 x 720
|USB-A
|No
|No
|USB Type-C
|4x USB 4.0
|3x USB 4.0
|Thunderbolt
|Thunderbolt 4
|Thunderbolt 4
|HDMI
|No
|No
|DisplayPort
|No
|No
|VGA
|No
|No
|Audio jack (3.5 mm)
|Yes
|Yes
|Ethernet (RJ45)
|No
|No
|SD card reader
|No
|Yes
|Proprietary charging port
|No
|No
Input
|Keyboard type
|Island
|Island
|Numpad
|No
|No
|Backlight
|Yes
|Yes
|Key travel
|1.5 mm
|1.3 mm
|Size
|-
|15.0 x 9.0 cm
|Surface
|Glass
|Glass
|Windows Precision
|Yes
|Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1