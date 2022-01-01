Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or 14 (2021) – what's better?

Display 3120 x 2080
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and HP 14 (2021) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Around 2.3x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Can run popular games at about 56-76% higher FPS
  • Features a much bigger (~46%) battery – 60 against 41 watt-hours
  • Thinner bezels and 18% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • 136% sharper screen – 264 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
Advantages of the HP 14 (2021)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
14 (2021)

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.46 kg (3.22 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 324 x 225 x 17.9 mm
12.76 x 8.86 x 0.7 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 729 cm2 (113.1 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~74.1%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 7.1 mm
Colors Gray Black, Silver
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD TN LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 112 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 16:9
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 1366 x 768 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No Yes
Display tests
sRGB color space 100% -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes No
Charging port position Left, Right Right
Charge power 65 W 45 W
Cable length - 1 meters

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 1.7-3.0 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Cores 4 2
Threads 8 4
L3 Cache 12 MB 6 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Intel Iris Xe Graphics G4
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +106%
5291
14 (2021)
2573
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
MateBook X Pro 2022 +133%
5869
14 (2021)
2522

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 0.84 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 2.67 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 384
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 24
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 12
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022 +101%
1.69 TFLOPS
14 (2021)
0.84 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 1x8 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 2666 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No
Total slots - 2

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5
Fingerprint Yes No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No Yes
Proprietary charging port No Yes

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes -
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
