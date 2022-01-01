Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or MateBook 14 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs MateBook 14

68 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
50 out of 100
Huawei MateBook 14
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Huawei MateBook 14
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and MateBook 14 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 1
  • Slightly easier to carry: weighs 110 grams less (around 0.24 lbs)
  • Thinner bezels and 3% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 23% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • High-speed PCI Express Gen 4 interface
  • Provides 67% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 300 nits
  • 43% sharper screen – 264 versus 185 pixels per inch (PPI)
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook 14
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
We may earn commissions from Amazon for purchases made via the links below. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
MateBook 14

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.49 kg (3.29 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 307.5 x 223.8 x 15.9 mm
12.11 x 8.81 x 0.63 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 688 cm2 (106.7 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~84.8%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.8 mm
Colors Gray Silver, Gray
Transformer No No
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes No
Number of fans 2 2
Noise level - 40.2 dB

Display

Size 14.2 inches 14 inches
Type LTPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 185 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 2160 x 1440 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Touchscreen No No
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1758:1
sRGB color space 100% 92.8%
Adobe RGB profile - 68.2%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 65.9%
Response time - 36 ms
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2022 +67%
500 nits
MateBook 14
300 nits

Battery

Capacity
Full charging time - 1:25 hr
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W
Weigh of AC adapter - 200 gramm

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X DDR4
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.2 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 768 640
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 48 40
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 24 20
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
MateBook 14
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR4X DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 3.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No Yes
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.0
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Loudness - 76.4 dB
Microphones 4 4

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 2x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 1x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 No
HDMI No 1x HDMI 1.4
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Windows Precision Yes Yes
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can be different depending on the laptop’s particular configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 9 14" (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
2. ASUS ZenBook 14 UM425 vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
3. Dell XPS 13 9305 vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
4. Huawei MateBook 14s vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 13.5 vs Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
6. Apple MacBook Pro 13 (M1, 2020) vs Huawei MateBook 14
7. Dell XPS 13 9310 vs Huawei MateBook 14
8. ASUS ZenBook 14 UX435 vs Huawei MateBook 14
9. Lenovo Yoga Slim 7 14" (Intel) vs Huawei MateBook 14
10. Huawei MateBook 14s vs Huawei MateBook 14

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of Huawei MateBook 14 and MateBook X Pro 2022 or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский