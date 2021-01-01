You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7 - Intel Core i5 1135G7 Intel Core i7 1165G7 RAM 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2

Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS

Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours

Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021 Includes an old-school USB-A port

Display has support for touch input

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs) Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm

12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm

11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~87.2% Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.1 mm Colors Gray Gray, Green Transformer No No Opening angle - 135° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber Yes Yes Number of fans 2 1

Display 3120 x 2080 3000 x 2000 Size 14.2 inches 13.9 inches Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz PPI 264 ppi 259 ppi Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2 Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Touchscreen No Yes Coating - Glossy (Antireflective) Display tests Contrast - 1500:1 sRGB color space 100% 100% DCI-P3 color gamut - 74% Max. brightness MateBook X Pro 2022 +11% 500 nits MateBook X Pro 2021 450 nits

Battery Capacity 60 Wh 56 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left, Right Left Charge power 65 W 65 W

Graphics Card GPU name Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (96EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 15 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps Shading units 768 640 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance MateBook X Pro 2022 +20% 1.69 TFLOPS MateBook X Pro 2021 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable No - Total slots - 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 4.2 2.2 Dolby Atmos Yes - Microphones 4 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6 Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1 Fingerprint Yes Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A No 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4 HDMI No No DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader No No Proprietary charging port No No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.5 mm - Touchpad Surface - Glass Windows Precision Yes Yes

