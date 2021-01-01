Home > Laptop comparison > MateBook X Pro 2022 or MateBook X Pro 2021 – what's better?

Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 vs MateBook X Pro 2021

72 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
VS
62 out of 100
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
CPU Intel Core i7 1195G7
RAM 16GB
Storage 1024GB

Review

Evaluation of Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022 and MateBook X Pro 2021 important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Case
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2022
  • Higher screen refresh rate: 90 versus 60 Hz
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 4 versus 2
  • Can run popular games at about 11-15% higher FPS
  • Around 16% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Features a a little bigger (~7%) battery – 60 against 56 watt-hours
  • Provides 11% higher max. screen brightness: 500 vs 450 nits
Advantages of the Huawei MateBook X Pro 2021
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
  • Display has support for touch input
Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
MateBook X Pro 2022
vs
MateBook X Pro 2021

Case

Weight 1.38 kg (3.04 lbs) 1.33 kg (2.93 lbs)
Dimensions 310 x 221 x 15.5 mm
12.2 x 8.7 x 0.61 inches		 304 x 217 x 14.6 mm
11.97 x 8.54 x 0.57 inches
Area 685 cm2 (106.1 inches2) 660 cm2 (102.2 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~87.7% ~87.2%
Side bezels 4.9 mm 5.1 mm
Colors Gray Gray, Green
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 135°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber Yes Yes
Number of fans 2 1

Display

Size 14.2 inches 13.9 inches
Type LTPS LCD LTPS LCD
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 264 ppi 259 ppi
Aspect ratio 3:2 3:2
Resolution 3120 x 2080 pixels 3000 x 2000 pixels
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Touchscreen No Yes
Coating - Glossy (Antireflective)
Display tests
Contrast - 1500:1
sRGB color space 100% 100%
DCI-P3 color gamut - 74%
Max. brightness
MateBook X Pro 2022 +11%
500 nits
MateBook X Pro 2021
450 nits

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left, Right Left
Charge power 65 W 65 W

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 1.3-2.9 GHz 0.9-2.4 GHz
Turbo frequency 5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Cores 4 4
Threads 8 8
L3 Cache 12 MB 8 MB
Integrated GPU Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 15 W 15 W
Type Integrated Integrated
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm
GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz
GPU boost clock 1100-1400 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS 1.69 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared System Shared
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory speed 4.27 Gbps 3.73 Gbps
Shading units 768 640
DirectX support 12 12
GPU performance
MateBook X Pro 2022 +20%
1.69 TFLOPS
MateBook X Pro 2021
1.41 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 2x8 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4266 MHz 3733 MHz
Type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x1024 GB 1x512 GB
Upgradable No -
Total slots - 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 4.2 2.2
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Microphones 4 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6
Bluetooth v5.1 v5.1
Fingerprint Yes Yes
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display In the keyboard button
Webcam resolution 1280 x 720 1280 x 720
Ports
USB-A No 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 4x USB 4.0 2x USB 4.0
Thunderbolt Thunderbolt 4 Thunderbolt 4
HDMI No No
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader No No
Proprietary charging port No No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad No No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.5 mm -
Touchpad
Surface - Glass
Windows Precision Yes Yes
