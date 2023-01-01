Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) - 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Battery 47 Wh - 50 Wh 63 Wh CPU - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 12450H Intel Core i5 12500H Intel Core i7 12650H Intel Core i7 12700H Intel Core i5 13500H Intel Core i7 13700H Intel Core i9 13900H RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) Better webcam recording quality Advantages of the Asus Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) Can run popular games at about 376-513% higher FPS

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.31 kg (2.89 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 324.3 x 213 x 17.9 mm

12.77 x 8.39 x 0.7 inches 317.1 x 222.5 x 18.9 mm

12.48 x 8.76 x 0.74 inches Area 691 cm2 (107.1 inches2) 706 cm2 (109.3 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~78.2% ~80.6% Side bezels 7.2 mm 7.8 mm Colors Gray, Blue Black, Silver Transformer No No Opening angle - 140° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 1920 x 1200 2560 x 1600 2880 x 1800 Size 14 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 157 ppi 162 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 1920 x 1200 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 250 nits Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 50 Wh 63 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter - 390 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) GeForce RTX 3050 Mobile 4GB TGP 45 W 50 W Nvidia Optimus - MUX Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 8 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 1185 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1417 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 5.8 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 4 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 128 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 2048 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 64 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 40 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS Vivobook 14X OLED (K3405) +684% 5.8 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x8 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 1 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x512 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1280 x 720 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel - 1.4 mm Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (14", Gen 8): - Camera options: 720p or 1080p. - Integrated 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage and an additional M.2 SSD slot.

