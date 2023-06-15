You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 2240 x 1400 CPU - Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1240P Intel Core i7 1260P RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Acer Swift X (SFX14-51G) Around 2.6x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches 312.9 x 214 x 17.9 mm

12.32 x 8.43 x 0.7 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 670 cm2 (103.9 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~84.9% Side bezels 6.9 mm 5.7 mm Colors Gray, Blue Gray Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No - Number of fans 1 1 Noise level (max. load) - 49.7 dB

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 2240 x 1400 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 400:1 1638:1 sRGB color space - 99% Adobe RGB profile - 72.5% DCI-P3 color gamut - 70.2% Response time - 35 ms Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits Swift X (SFX14-51G) +32% 330 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 58.7 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Left Charge power 65 W 100 W Weigh of AC adapter - 360 grams

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (32 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) TGP 45 W 15 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 300 MHz 300 MHz GPU boost clock 1400 MHz 1100 MHz FLOPS 0.74 TFLOPS 1.41 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory speed 4.8 Gbps 4.8 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 640 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 40 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 20 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 0.74 TFLOPS Swift X (SFX14-51G) +91% 1.41 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 4800 MHz Type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Audio chip - Realtek ALC256 Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W 2x2W Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Loudness - 86 dB Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.1 v5.2 Fingerprint Optional Yes Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 4.0 Thunderbolt No Thunderbolt 4 HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic - Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.