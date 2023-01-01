Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) - 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 CPU - Intel Processor N100 Intel Processor N200 Intel Processor U300 Intel Core i3 N305 Intel Core i3 1305U Intel Core i3 1315U Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U - Intel Core i5 1335U Intel Core i7 1355U RAM - 4GB 8GB 16GB - 8GB 16GB Storage - 256GB 512GB 1024GB - 256GB 512GB 1024GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) Includes an old-school USB-A port Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS

Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1

Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1 Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio

Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51 against 47 watt-hours

Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51 against 47 watt-hours Better webcam recording quality

Better webcam recording quality 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)

34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI) Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.7 vs 131.4 square inches)

Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.7 vs 131.4 square inches) Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS HP Pavilion 14 (2023) Calculate

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs) Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm

14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm

12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~83.3% Side bezels 6.9 mm 10.3 mm Colors Gray, Blue Silver Material Plastic Top: Aluminum

Middle: Aluminum

Bottom: Plastic

Transformer No No Opening angle - 130° Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Active Active Vapor chamber No No Liquid metal No No Number of fans 1 1

Display 1920 x 1080 (TN) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Non-Touch) 1920 x 1080 (IPS, Touch) 2240 x 1400 2880 x 1800 Size 15.6 inches 14 inches Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10 Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels HDR support No No Sync technology No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte - Ambient light sensor No No Screen space comparison IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2 Pavilion 14 (2023) 14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2 ~ 18% more screen space Display tests Contrast 400:1 - Max. brightness IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 250 nits Pavilion 14 (2023) +20% 300 nits

Battery Capacity 47 Wh 51 Wh Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery Yes Yes Charging port position Left Right Charge power 65 W 90 W Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 24 EU) GeForce MX550 2GB TGP 10 W - Type Integrated Dedicated Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm GPU base clock - 1065 MHz GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared 2 GB Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6 Memory bus - 64 bit Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps Shading units (cores) 256 1024 Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32 Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16 GPU performance IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) 0.3 TFLOPS Pavilion 14 (2023) +801% 2.703 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 16GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz Type LPDDR5 DDR4 Upgradable No No

Storage Storage size 256GB 512GB 1024GB 256GB 512GB 1024GB Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2) Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB Upgradable Yes Yes Total slots 1 1 NVMe Yes Yes

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Microphones 2 2

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3 Fingerprint Optional Optional Infrared sensor No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2 USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2 Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No No SD card reader Yes Yes Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad Yes No Backlight Yes Yes Key travel 1.7 mm - Touchpad Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm - Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes Yes

Further details Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8): - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p. - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.

* Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.