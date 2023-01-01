Home > Laptop comparison > IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) or Pavilion 14 (2023) – what's better?

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs HP Pavilion 14 (2023)

40 out of 100
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
VS
56 out of 100
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
Please select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review
Display
CPU
RAM
Storage

Review

Evaluation of Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) and HP Pavilion 14 (2023) important characteristics
Performance
System and application performance
Gaming
Performance in popular 3D games
Display
Viewing angle, color accuracy, brightness
Battery Life
Potential battery life in light and average use
Connectivity
Ports, webcam and other interfaces
Portability
Design, materials, durability and usability
NanoReview Score
You can adjust the importance of each feature to more precisely determine which laptop better suits your personal needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Performance (Apps):
Gaming (3D):
Screen:
Battery Life:
Portability:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between the notebooks
Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
  • Includes an old-school USB-A port
Advantages of the HP Pavilion 14 (2023)
  • Can run popular games at about 441-601% higher FPS
  • Around 3.4x better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test
  • Higher number of cutting-edge USB Type-C ports: 2 versus 1
  • Thinner bezels and 5% higher screen-to-body ratio
  • Features a a little bigger (~9%) battery – 51 against 47 watt-hours
  • Better webcam recording quality
  • 34% sharper screen – 189 versus 141 pixels per inch (PPI)
  • Much smaller footprint: 20% more compact case (105.7 vs 131.4 square inches)
  • Provides 20% higher max. screen brightness: 300 vs 250 nits

Value for money

Please input the prices of the laptops (with selected configurations) and press the "Calculate" button to determine which one offers better value for money.
VS

Tests and Specifications

Comparison table of test results and technical specs
Laptop:
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
vs
Pavilion 14 (2023)

Case

Weight 1.6 kg (3.53 lbs) 1.51 kg (3.33 lbs)
Dimensions 359.2 x 236 x 17.9 mm
14.14 x 9.29 x 0.7 inches		 322 x 211.8 x 19.9 mm
12.68 x 8.34 x 0.78 inches
Area 848 cm2 (131.4 inches2) 682 cm2 (105.8 inches2)
Screen-to-body ratio ~79.2% ~83.3%
Side bezels 6.9 mm 10.3 mm
Colors Gray, Blue Silver
Material Plastic Top: Aluminum
Middle: Aluminum
Bottom: Plastic
Transformer No No
Opening angle - 130°
Size comparison
Cooling solution
Cooling system Active Active
Vapor chamber No No
Liquid metal No No
Number of fans 1 1

Display

Size 15.6 inches 14 inches
Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
PPI 141 ppi 189 ppi
Aspect ratio 16:9 16:10
Resolution 1920 x 1080 pixels 2240 x 1400 pixels
HDR support No No
Sync technology No No
Touchscreen No No
Coating Matte -
Ambient light sensor No No
Screen space comparison
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
15.6″ (16:9 ratio) = 104 in2
Pavilion 14 (2023)
14″ (16:10 ratio) = 88.1 in2
~18% more screen space
Display tests
Contrast 400:1 -
Max. brightness

Battery

Capacity
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Fast charging Yes Yes
USB Power Delivery Yes Yes
Charging port position Left Right
Charge power 65 W 90 W
Weight of AC adapter 297 grams -

CPU

CPU name
Base frequency 0 GHz 1.3 GHz
Turbo frequency - 4.6 GHz
Cores 4 (0P + 4E) 10 (2P + 8E)
Threads 4 12
L3 Cache 6 MB 12 MB
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics (24 EU) Intel Iris Xe Graphics (80EU)
Fabrication process 10 nm 10 nm

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Submit your Cinebench R23 result

Graphics Card

GPU name
TGP 10 W -
Type Integrated Dedicated
Fabrication process 10 nm 12 nm
GPU base clock - 1065 MHz
GPU boost clock - 1320 MHz
FLOPS 0.3 TFLOPS 2.703 TFLOPS
Memory size System Shared 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 GDDR6
Memory bus - 64 bit
Memory speed 4.8 Gbps ~12 Gbps
Shading units (cores) 256 1024
Texture mapping units (TMUs) 16 32
Raster operations pipelines (ROPs) 8 16
GPU performance
IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8)
0.3 TFLOPS
Pavilion 14 (2023) +801%
2.703 TFLOPS

RAM

RAM size
Channels 1x4 GB 2x4 GB
Clock 4800 MHz 3200 MHz
Type LPDDR5 DDR4
Upgradable No No

Storage

Storage size
Bus PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x) PCI-E Gen 4.0 (4x)
Storage type SSD (M2) SSD (M2)
Channels 1x256 GB 1x256 GB
Upgradable Yes Yes
Total slots 1 1
NVMe Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers 2.0 2.0
Power 2x1.5W -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Microphones 2 2

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard v6 v6E
Bluetooth v5.2 v5.3
Fingerprint Optional Optional
Infrared sensor No No
Optical drive No No
Webcam Above the display Above the display
Webcam resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440
Ports
USB-A 2x USB 3.2 1x USB 3.2
USB Type-C 1x USB 3.2 2x USB 3.2
Thunderbolt No No
HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 2.1
DisplayPort No No
VGA No No
Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes
Ethernet (RJ45) No No
SD card reader Yes Yes
Proprietary charging port Yes No

Input

Keyboard
Keyboard type Island Island
Numpad Yes No
Backlight Yes Yes
Key travel 1.7 mm -
Touchpad
Size 10.4 x 6.9 cm -
Surface Plastic Plastic
Windows Precision Yes Yes
Further details
Notes on IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8):
    - Two camera options are available: 720p and 1080p.
    - Built-in 128 GB UFS 3.1 storage with a separate M.2 SSD slot.
*Disclaimer! Ports, speakers, display, and other specifications can vary depending on the laptop's specific configuration or region.

Cast your vote

So, which laptop would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Asus Vivobook 16X OLED (K3605)
2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Lenovo Yoga 6 (13”, Gen 8)
3. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 (14″ Gen 8)
4. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 (13.3")
5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) vs Apple MacBook Air (M2, 2022)
6. HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs HP Laptop 14
7. HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Acer Swift 14 - SF14-71T
8. HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs HP Pavilion 14t (2022)
9. HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs ASUS Vivobook 14 (M1405)
10. HP Pavilion 14 (2023) vs Lenovo ThinkPad E14 Gen 5
Compare other laptops (620+)

Comments

Write your opinion about the comparison of HP Pavilion 14 (2023) and Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3i (15″, Gen 8) or ask any questions
Promotion
EnglishРусский