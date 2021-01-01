You can select specific configurations for the laptops to get a more accurate comparative review Display - 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 CPU - Intel Celeron N4020 Intel Celeron N4120 Intel Pentium Silver N5030 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 - Intel Celeron N4500 Intel Celeron N5100 Intel Pentium Silver N6000 RAM - 4GB 8GB - 4GB 8GB 16GB Storage - 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB

Key Differences What are the key differences between the notebooks Advantages of the Lenovo IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) Significantly easier to carry: weighs 500 grams less (around 1.1 lbs)

Around 11% better multi-core CPU performance in the Cinebench R23 test

Smaller footprint: 11% more compact case (119.2 vs 134.2 square inches) Advantages of the Acer Aspire 1 (A115-32) Can run popular games at about 39-53% higher FPS

Includes an old-school USB-A port

Thinner bezels and 10% higher screen-to-body ratio

Features a bigger (~16%) battery – 37 against 32 watt-hours

User-upgradable RAM (up to 16GB)

26% sharper screen – 141 versus 112 pixels per inch (PPI)

Tests and Specifications Comparison table of test results and technical specs

Case Weight 1.4 kg (3.09 lbs) 1.9 kg (4.19 lbs) Dimensions 327.1 x 235 x 17.7 mm

12.88 x 9.25 x 0.7 inches 363.4 x 238.4 x 19.9 mm

14.31 x 9.39 x 0.78 inches Area 769 cm2 (119.1 inches2) 866 cm2 (134.4 inches2) Screen-to-body ratio ~70.3% ~77.5% Side bezels 8.6 mm 9 mm Colors Gray, Blue, Orange Silver, Blue Transformer No No Opening angle 140° - Size comparison Cooling solution Cooling system Passive Passive Vapor chamber No No

Display 1366 x 768 1920 x 1080 1920 x 1080 Size 14 inches 15.6 inches Type TN LCD TN LCD Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz PPI 112 ppi 141 ppi Aspect ratio 16:9 16:9 Resolution 1366 x 768 pixels 1920 x 1080 pixels HDR support No No Touchscreen No No Coating Matte Matte Display tests Contrast 1456:1 - sRGB color space 62.8% - Adobe RGB profile 43.5% - DCI-P3 color gamut 42% - Response time 32 ms - Max. brightness IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 220 nits Aspire 1 (A115-32) n/a

Battery Capacity 32 Wh 37 Wh Full charging time 2:30 hr - Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Fast charging Yes Yes USB Power Delivery No No Charging port position Left Left Charge power 45 W 45 W Weigh of AC adapter 171 gramm -

Graphics Card GPU name Intel UHD Graphics 600 Intel UHD Graphics (Jasper Lake 16 EU) TGP 5 W 6 W Type Integrated Integrated Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm GPU base clock 200 MHz 350 MHz GPU boost clock 750 MHz 750 MHz FLOPS 0.14 TFLOPS 0.24 TFLOPS Memory size System Shared System Shared Memory type DDR4 DDR4 Memory speed 2.4 Gbps 2.93 Gbps Shading units 96 256 DirectX support 12 12 GPU performance IdeaPad 1 14” (Intel) 0.14 TFLOPS Aspire 1 (A115-32) +71% 0.24 TFLOPS

RAM RAM size 4GB 8GB 4GB 8GB 16GB Channels 1x4 GB 1x4 GB Clock 2400 MHz 2933 MHz Type DDR4 DDR4 Upgradable No Yes Total slots - 2 Max. ram size - 16 GB

Storage Storage size 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB 128GB Bus Custom Custom Storage type eMMC eMMC Channels 1x64 GB 1x128 GB Upgradable Yes - Total slots 1 - NVMe - No

Sound Speakers 2.0 2.0 Power 2x1.5W - Dolby Atmos Yes No Loudness 70.1 dB - Microphones 2 1

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard v5 v5 Bluetooth v4.2 v5 Fingerprint No No Optical drive No No Webcam Above the display Above the display Webcam resolution 640 x 480 640 x 480 Ports USB-A 2x USB 3.2 3x USB 3.2 USB Type-C No No Thunderbolt No No HDMI 1x HDMI 1.4 1x HDMI 1.4 DisplayPort No No VGA No No Audio jack (3.5 mm) Yes Yes Ethernet (RJ45) No Yes SD card reader Yes No Proprietary charging port Yes Yes

Input Keyboard Keyboard type Island Island Numpad No Yes Backlight No No Touchpad Surface Plastic Plastic Windows Precision Yes No

